Peirce Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.9% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 58,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,970. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.