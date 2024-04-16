Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 379 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.08. 976,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.