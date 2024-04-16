6,000 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,937,000 after purchasing an additional 673,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 719,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,114. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

