Peirce Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 416,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.