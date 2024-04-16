Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Lowered to Underperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) from an outperform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$299.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$299.80 million.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
