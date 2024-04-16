DigiByte Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $207.96 million and $16.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,873.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.85 or 0.00764797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00125258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00041192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00189356 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00038541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00104865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,952,259,664 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.