Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,708. Docebo has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Docebo by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth $9,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Docebo by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 157.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

