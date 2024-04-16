Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $69.48 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $69,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,069.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,089.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,005.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.