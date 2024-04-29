National Bankshares Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$144.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$144.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$162.22.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$134.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

