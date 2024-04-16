Short Interest in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Declines By 6.7%

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DAX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.21. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

