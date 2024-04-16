Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Down 0.3 %

ENR stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.