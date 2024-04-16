Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

