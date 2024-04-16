FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSK. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.82 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after buying an additional 494,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after buying an additional 328,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 95,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

