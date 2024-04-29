Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 6,919 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

