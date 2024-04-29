Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 28,801 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 394,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 398.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 212,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

