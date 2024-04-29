Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 4,061 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.16.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

