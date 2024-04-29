Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.5 days.

Nomura Real Estate Price Performance

NMEHF stock remained flat at $26.86 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $28.41.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.