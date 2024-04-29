Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.95. 744,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

