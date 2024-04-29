Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.50. 9,145,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,869,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

