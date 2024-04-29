BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Raised by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. 1,465,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

