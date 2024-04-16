GeoPark’s (GPRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GeoPark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GeoPark
GeoPark Trading Down 2.0 %
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 58,291.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,993 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in GeoPark by 344.7% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,418 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GeoPark
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.