GeoPark’s (GPRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GeoPark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GPRK opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. GeoPark has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $532.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.30.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 58,291.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,993 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in GeoPark by 344.7% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,418 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.