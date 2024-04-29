PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $106.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00132250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

