Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.94. 2,032,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

