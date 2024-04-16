StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
iBio Stock Down 5.0 %
iBio stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. iBio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.