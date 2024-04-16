Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.