iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.08. 4,533,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,499. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.37 and a 200 day moving average of $477.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

