Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 40 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £151.60 ($188.72).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 40 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($185.24).

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($185.73).

British Land Trading Down 1.9 %

British Land stock traded down GBX 7.35 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 372.45 ($4.64). 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 374.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 362.57. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 421.90 ($5.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -333.16, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.84) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 407.25 ($5.07).

Read Our Latest Analysis on British Land

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.