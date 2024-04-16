Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 40 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £151.60 ($188.72).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 40 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($185.24).
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($185.73).
British Land Trading Down 1.9 %
British Land stock traded down GBX 7.35 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 372.45 ($4.64). 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 374.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 362.57. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 421.90 ($5.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -333.16, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
