iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,729 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. 1,611,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,695. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

