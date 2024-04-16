Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $9.89 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

KKR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. 2,122,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

