Independent Family Office LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,192,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

WOOD stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,917. The firm has a market cap of $191.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $68.91 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

