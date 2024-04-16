Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 2,207 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

