Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 943,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.