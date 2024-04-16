Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 10,698 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.50.

Nayax Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

