iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lessened by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 924,406 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.