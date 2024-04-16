Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 892.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. 53,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

