SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Increased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 134,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

