Main Street Research LLC Sells 577 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,746,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,424,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

