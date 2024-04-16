Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $549,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $221.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average is $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.