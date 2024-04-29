Barclays Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $125.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.01. 352,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,956. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.