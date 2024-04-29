Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.26. 57,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 687,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 737.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

