B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Down 5.9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 217,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,449,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

