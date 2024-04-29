Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,077,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

