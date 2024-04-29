Bluesphere Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.