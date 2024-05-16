Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.340-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.050 EPS.

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. 3,348,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $121.72 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.61.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

