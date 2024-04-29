Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $38.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,846. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.