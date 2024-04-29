Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 790.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PEJ traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,597. The company has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $46.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.