VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Lifted by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,775,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.48. 3,038,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $120.93 and a 12-month high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

