Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 1,750,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,938,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

