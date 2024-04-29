iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,999 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
