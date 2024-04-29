Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.02. 2,447,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,421. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

